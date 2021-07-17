Avoiding the big storms will be the key to a successful offshore trip this weekend

If offshore fishing is your thing, then expect to see a little action from kingfish, blackfin tuna, possibly a sailfish and, of course, some barracudas and sharks.

The one fish that has been available in decent numbers are bonitos, also known as false albacore. The action is happening in depths from 80 to 160 feet of water.

Dolphin fish have moved way offshore, so if it’s mahi mahi you're looking for, then get out to 800 feet of water and start looking for big weed patches or birds. That should be your starting point. If there’s no action, then continue your search heading east-southeast until you find what you're looking for.

Don’t want to waste a lot of time and gas? Then hit the wrecks in 120 to 260 feet, where mutton, vermillion and yelloweye snappers have been eating chunks of cut baits.

The nighttime reef fishing continues to be productive for mangrove, mutton and yellowtail snappers. Anchoring and fishing cut baits is the way to go for these snappers.

Good luck and be safe out there.

— Get Em Sportfishing Charters

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.