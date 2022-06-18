Wow, what a difference a week can make in South Florida! Last week, winds, torrential rains, and flooding. This week, clear blue skies and manageable fishing conditions.

The offshore bite has been pretty good. Lots of false albacore can be caught straight out from Key Biscayne. Grab some fresh ballyhoo or a box of Spanish sardines and head out to 200 feet of water. Rig a few 20-pound fishing rods with a three-hook rig. That’s three 5/0 short shank Mustad hooks rigged in tandem. Add a one ounce egg sinker above the top hook. Now take the bait and lay the hooks alongside so the first hook at the leader lines up with the bait's mouth.

Now push the last hook into the bait, then the middle hook, and if you get it right the first hook should go through the lips of the bait.

If the bait is straight you did it right. When deployed and pulled by the drifting boat, that bait should swim, not spin. You can fish two to four baits from the side of your drifting boat without them tangling. Start a drift in 200 feet of water on an easterly wind and let the baits down about 100 feet. Now you have a small school of baitfish in your spread.

Chunk some sardines and toss a few into the water every minute or so. It shouldn’t be long before you start getting bites.

Mixed in with the bonitos have been kingfish, blackfin tuna, barracudas, sharks, a few sailfish and wahoo.

Looking for dolphin fish? Head offshore and once past 700 feet of water and look for the first big sargasso weedline. These weedlines have been scattered from that depth to almost all the way to Bimini. Your best bet is to troll weedless soft plastics along these lines. Dolphin fish in the sizes from less than 20 inches to about 10 pounds have been scattered along these lines. There have been only a few fish in each group.

Tight lines and great fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

Tide Times Table through June 23