Best bet for action is on outgoing tide in the evening this weekend – just bring shrimp for bait

Once again, patience and lower expectations will make or break your fishing trip this weekend.

The key will be to target what is biting and not what you may want to catch, but isn’t biting or isn’t in our area.

Shrimp have been moving from the bay to the ocean at night on the outgoing tides. A 6:08 high tide at Government Cut on Friday night will have the bay waters moving offshore most of the evening. There is a good chance that shrimp will be following that tide as well as big tarpon, snook, ladyfish, jacks and snappers. Almost anything that eats a shrimp will be waiting for these tasty morsels to float into their mouths.

Look for the tarpons and snook to be at the mouths of Government Cut, Norris Cut, Bear Cut, and the Key Biscayne Channel as well as the inshore bay bridges. Feed them what they want, a large live shrimp or an artificial lure that resembles a live shrimp.

The offshore bite continues to be a struggle. Only a few kingfish have been caught this past week. The bubble offshore of Government Cut has been one of the more reliable spots for live bait king fishing. Sailfish are being caught, mostly when the current is running north.

Dolphin fish are scattered, and some nice wahoos are in the area. The depths between 80 to 200 feet of water have been the most productive for these fish.

Blackfin tuna and bonitos have been the most consistent fish offshore. The most productive areas for the tunas have been the artificial reefs in depths between 120 to 300 feet of water. The rock piles in 400 to 500 feet of water is another good spot for the tunas. Use your depth recorder to help you locate the spots that are holding fish. No markings go somewhere else.

Live bait chumming is getting the tunas to the surface. Once the fish start popping the baits, toss your own bait at the feeding fish. No live bait, no problem, drop a vertical jig to the bottom and work it to the surface. It’s a lot of work but it produces lots of tunas.

The daytime bottom fishing continues to be good when the currents are light. Vermillion, yelloweye and mutton snappers are taking cut pieces of squid and bonito fished on the bottom. Some large amberjacks and a few cobias have taken live pinfish. Hit the wrecks and rock piles in 200 to 450 feet of water. Nighttime bottom fishing has been good when the wind and currents allow comfortable fishing.

The fishing in the freshwater Glades has been excellent for largemouth bass.

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

