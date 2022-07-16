Best to get an early start on the water to avoid the heat and catch the fish near surfaces

The one constant that you can be sure of right now: If you’re heading out on the water, prepare for the heat. Air temperatures are reaching the low 90’s by mid afternoon. Bring plenty of fluids to keep you hydrated. The high temperatures have made fishing a lot more difficult.

If you can get out early, by 7 a.m., fishing just outside the outer reef in 80 to 240 feet of water has been good for lots of false albacore, a few kingfish, a few blackfin tuna, and plenty of barracudas. The fish are feeding near the surface during the first few hours after sunrise, then closer to the bottom after that. The fish are eating an assortment of live baits and fresh frozen ballyhoo and Spanish sardines.

Dolphin fish have been more difficult to catch this past week. Weedlines are more scattered and further offshore. If dolphins are on your “to-catch” list then head offshore to 800 and start looking for birds, weeds and floating debris.

As you look, troll rigged ballyhoos, feathers, and soft plastics till you get some action. The new regulation on dolphins is five fish that measure 20 inches from the fork of the tail to the lower jaw. Your boat can not have more than 30 dolphin per day.

Nighttime bottom fishing has been good for mangrove, yellowtail and mutton snappers. The best action is happening in 30 to 80 feet of water when the current is not running hard. Cut squid, sardines, mullet, ballyhoo, and threadfin herring attached to a 3/0 short shank hook is your best bet when targeting these smart bottom fish.

Tight Lines and Stay Hydrated!

#islanderfishingreport