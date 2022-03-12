Blustery winds have made it “in like a lion” for fishermen so far in March

March started with a huge punch, with lots of winds and big seas. It’s expected and happens almost every year. If you are an offshore fisherman, I hope you own a large center console or a bigger sportfish because even in these boats you are likely to take a beating. However, it can be worth the beating.

Often during the big northeast and easterly winds we will see more sailfish, big dolphins and large smoker kingfish move into our area. At this time, we have only seen a small teasing of the big three species eating our live baits. As the days pass by, our chances of more of these fish being encountered increase.

`Once offshore, start looking for frigate birds working the surface, sharp current rips with green water on one side and a deep blue or purple color on the other. This is where the fish should be. Under the frigates, expect to find pods of sailfish, large mahi mahi, and blackfin tuna looking for live or fresh bait.

There could also be floating debris like sargasso weeds, old crab trap buoys and line or maybe an old bucket. All of these are fish magnates.

Flying a kite while you fish a live goggle eye jack, bluerunner, horse pilchard, threadfin herring or ballyhoo is the best way to go, but you can also fish these baits free lined as you drift from the side of the boat or from the stern. Keep an eye out for hammerhead sharks that often will sense the batfishes’ vibrations and come in with an attack strike. If sharks are on your mind, then add a trace of wire to keep the sharks’ teeth from cutting your line. A Mustad Ultra Point Big Gun 6/0 circle hook without wire often will catch any fish that strikes the bait in the corner of the mouth, where it is less likely to cut the leader.

Just inside of the edge and in the greener water, expect strikes from wahoo and big kingfish. These fish will eat the same baits. Often deeper than the other fish. On the bottom look for amberjacks, cobia, groupers that are out of season and mutton snappers. Many of the offshore wrecks will have these fish on them. A live pinfish or large strip of bonito make for good wreck baits. The nighttime bottom fishing may rebound once the winds and seas subside.

In the ocean inlets, expect hungry snook and tarpons to be looking for a large shrimp. Fish the shrimp near the surface for the tarpons and the shrimp near the bottom for the snook. The inlet fishing has been best at night on the outgoing tides.

Tight Lines and Safe Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

Tide Times Table through March 21

For more information, click here.