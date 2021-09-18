Bonefish, snook and yellowtail snappers on tap for weekend fishing

The best bets this weekend will be the bonefish bite over the shallow Oceanside flats from the north side of Key Biscayne south to Elliot Key, snook fishing at night along the shadow line of the Bear Cut bridge and the Rickenbacker Causeway bridge, and the offshore reef fishing for yellowtail snappers.

Starting on the Oceanside, there has been a great yellowtail snapper bite over the offshore reefs. The best approach at catching a legal 10-fish limit of snappers is to find a good looking piece of the reef. Anchor off the side of the reef. start chumming with a block of frozen chum, and start fishing. Use the lightest weight necessary to slowly get your bait near the bottom.

If the snappers come to the surface, take all the weight off. The best depths have been 40, 50, and 80 feet of water.

Snook have been biting live shrimp, pilchards, pinfish, and Flair Hawk jigs along the shadow lines of the Bear Cut bridge and Rickenbacker Causeway. The best action has been on the low outgoing tide and at night.

Bonefish have been plentiful on the Oceanside shallow flats along Key Biscayne and south to Elliott Key. The first of the incoming tide has been the best for the bonefish. Large live shrimp and bonefish jigs are getting most of the bonefish strikes.

Tightlines and great fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached by calling (786) 436-2064.