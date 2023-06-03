Calm days have made for fun fishing over the offshore and inshore waters around Key Biscayne. The inshore fishing has been very good for bonefish, permit, barracudas, sharks, jacks and mangrove snappers.

The offshore fishing continues to produce nice catches of blackfin tuna, sailfish, king mackerel, bonito, large barracudas, sharks and dolphin fish.

The shallow flats in front of Key Biscayne south to Ocean Reef have had plenty of bonefish looking to attack a large frisky live shrimp. Permit are being seen and cast to but have not been that eager to eat a live silver dollar blue crab. The channels around Stlitsville produced great action from mangrove and mutton snappers, jacks, barracudas, and spinner sharks. Lots of rod bending action.

The offshore bite continues to be good early and late in the day. Many of the offshore captains and guides are waiting until around 4 p.m. to head offshore to take advantage of the good blackfin tuna bite. The sailfish, bonitos and kingfish are being caught while fishing for the tunas.

The key to getting in on this action is to have a lot of live bait, or dead baits cut into chunks to chum the area you are fishing. Large threadfin herring or goggle eye jacks fished from under a kite have produced the most strikes. You can free line the baits from the side of the boat or from behind the stern and get the action too. The best bite seems to be in depths from 100 to 260 feet. Dolphin fish have been around in good numbers, but many are too small to keep.

The dolphin fish have been caught from just outside the outer reef to way over 1,000 feet of water. The best weed lines to target for the dolphins have been in depths from 600 to a 1000 feet of water. Trolling weedless soft plastics along the weed lines is the easiest way to locate the fish.

Daytime bottom fishing has been fair over the artificial reefs. Bottom fishermen are catching vermillion snappers, mutton snappers, large barracudas, African pompano and jacks. Live baitfish and cut squid are the top baits for wreck fishing. The wrecks in 100 to 300 feet of water have had the best bottom fishing action.

Tight Lines and safe boating!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

