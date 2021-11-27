Hope you and your family enjoyed a good Thanksgiving

Another big cold front pushed through our area earlier in the week. NOAA Weather is predicting winds to be out of the north at 5 to 10 knots throughout the weekend, which should result in some great fishing.

If you like bonefishing, my buddies and fellow guides, Jorge Valverde and Mo Estevez, have been tearing up the bonefish on the shallow flats of South Biscayne.

My clients have been catching Spanish mackerel, bluefish, snappers, and gag groupers in the bay and on the shallow patch reefs in the Key Biscayne area.

The offshore fishing has been excellent for king mackerel, veto and Spanish mackerel, lots of bonitos, a few blackfin tuna, and real nice mahi mahi.

Bonitos are having a field day at the ballyhoo schools. At times, sailfish and mahi have been chasing these baitfish, sometimes in waters as shallow as 30 feet of water. Look for the frigate birds to help you locate the ballyhoo schools.

The mackerels and kings have been eating live pilchards and fresh dead Spanish sardines and ballyhoo in depths from 70 to 140 feet of water. A few blackfin tuna have been caught in these depths as well.

Mahi Mahi are more numerous along the edge of the Gulf Stream. That edge has been moving in and out with the changes of the wind direction. On Monday we found them in 500 feet of water under a lobster trap float and under a broken piece of a bucket. These fish were in the 5 to 9 pound range.

Good luck out there!

Tight Lines and Great Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

Tide Tables for Key Biscayne through Dec 2

