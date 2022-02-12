After a weekend of wonderful weather, things have changed due to a weak cold front that moved through South Florida early in the week. Winds picked up and the rainstorms moved in. Hopefully the weather will let up by the weekend and we can get into some good fishing again.

With great weather last weekend, fishermen had action almost everywhere that they fished offshore. In depths between 100 to 200 feet of water, a few kingfish, lots of bonitos, a few blackfin tuna, a few sailfish, big barracudas, a few wahoo, lots of sharks, and some mahi mahi.

Live baits, fresh and frozen ballyhoos and vertical jigs got most of the strikes.

The artificial reefs in depths of 140 to 280 gave up an assortment of fish that included vermillion, yelloweye and mutton snappers, plus almoco jacks and amberjacks.

Nighttime reef fishing has been good for yellowtail snappers. The best bite has come with a decent current flowing with the wind. The yellowtails can be chummed up in depths between 40 to 90 feet of water. Using strips of squid, small chunks of ballyhoo and Spanish sardines, and silversides and live shrimp fished with the lightest weight it takes to get the bait near the bottom is how these snappers get caught.

The swordfish fleet had good action in 1,700 to 2,000 feet of water near the bottom during the daytime. Rigged big squid and bonito bellies got most of the strikes. In and around the ocean inlets, large tarpon have been caught using large live shrimp. The nighttime outgoing tide was when the action was best.

Tight Lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

Tide Times Table through February 17

