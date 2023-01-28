Clear waters and lack of current make fishing a challenge, but tarpon and tuna in the area

Got to love the weather South Florida is having right now. Cool mornings and comfortable afternoons. As far as the fish go, some seem to be enjoying the mild conditions and others not so much.

A few things have made fishing difficult in our area. Crystal clear waters and a lack of current offshore. Most fishing guides and captains look for a current that runs with the wind. This allows the baits to be fished naturally and carry’s the chum and scent away from the boat on a straight line. A north current is the more preferred current.

Recently, we have had little to no current and then it’s been a south current. The clear water puts many fish on high alert because they can see a heavy leader, big hook and terminal tackle, and they shy away from your bait. So what can you do about these conditions? Nothing. But you can take advantage of the fish that can be targeted when there is clear water with little to no currents.

Fish for tarpon at night in the ocean inlets on an outgoing tide. The outgoing tide brings a dingy inshore water out to the ocean along with bay shrimp and crabs. This is what the tarpons are looking for. Kingfish and sailfish are not plentiful but have been caught. They take a lot of patience to catch. Dolphin fish are scattered and small. Spanish mackerel are nowhere to be found. Fish for blackfin tuna during the late afternoons till sunset.

The tunas have been plentiful, but prefer to stay deep until the sun starts to set with the exception of overcast days. You can live bait chum while you fish live baits or vertical jigs for the tunas, or troll small feathers back behind the boat. Expect the tunas to be over artificial wrecks and rock piles that are holding bait in depths between 120 to 450 feet of water. You will see them on your depth recorder.

Light currents allow for some easier deep bottom fishing. Blueline tilefish are not in season but golden tilefish are. You can target them in depths between 500 to 800 feet of water. They live in the mud on the bottom and will eat medium size whole squid and strips of bonito. Many of the artificial reefs deeper than 120 feet of water have been holding vermillion, yelloweye, and red snappers.

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

