If you have lived in South Florida for more than 20 years, you might recall that the colder weather conditions that we are now experiencing are more like what we had back then. Unfortunately, I don’t think the fish remember because they are acting like they want no part of it – at least on the inshore waters of the Bay.

On the approach of the recent cold fronts there have been some significant shrimp runs. When running, the shrimp are getting eaten by large tarpon, snook, jacks, snappersv and ladyfish. The action has been at night around the ocean inlets, Cape Florida, Bear Cut and at the Bear Cut Bridge on the outgoing tides.

The offshore bite has been the best with small blackfin tunas and small bonitos being caught with vertical jigs, live baitfish, and small feathers being trolled. Both fish have been found over artificial wrecks in 160 to 240 feet of water. The tunas have been most active on the overcast days.

Now, here is the cool thing about the small tunas and bonitos. Bigger fish are feeding on them. Large wahoo, big smoker-sized kingfish, sailfish, barracudas and sharks are filling themselves up on the tunas and bonitos. Some of the guys are catching the small tunas and bonitos, and then quickly sending them back out attached to a 7/0 Mustad Demon Perfect circle hook.

The bait is fished under a kite that keeps the bait struggling on the surface. A couple of feet of wire leader is added to the hook so that the toothy critters won’t cut your leader off.

A few guys have been trolling large drone spoons attached to a planer or trolling weight and catching wahoo.

Bottom fishermen are dropping the small bonitos to the bottom for catch and release groupers, and large amberjacks. Dolphin fish have been spotty but available. The fish keep moving in on the east winds in between the fronts.

Along the outer reef line, smaller kingfish, a few Spanish mackerel, bonitos, wahoo and sharks are being caught on live ballyhoo and pilchards. Drifting fresh Spanish sardines in depths between 160 and 80 feet has worked well on these fish.

At night, yellowtail snappers are being caught in decent numbers over the natural reefs in 40 to 80 feet of water. Anchoring and chumming while fishing silversides on small hooks and light weights is getting some of the bigger yellowtails.

Inshore waters have been in the 60’s and have pushed most fish to deeper waters where the water temps have been in the 70’s.

Tight Lines and Stay Warm!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

