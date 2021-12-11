Comfortable weather makes the bountiful fishing all the more enjoyable and tides report

Living in South Florida is a blessing! Here we are in December and while much of the country is experiencing cold temperatures, we are walking around in shorts and tee shirts. Definitely makes for a more pleasurable day on the water.

Fishing in the Key Biscayne area continues to be good. Spanish mackerel and bluefish can be found in 20 to 40 feet of water and have been eating live pilchards and shiny lures. Kingfish, bonitos, blackfin tuna, sailfish and mahi mahi are being caught in decent numbers in 100 to 300 feet of water.

Live baits like, ballyhoo, cigar minnows, threadfin herring, pilchards and goggle-eye jacks fished free lined or from under a kite are getting most of the strikes but drifting a fresh Spanish sardines or ballyhoo attached to a three-hook rig with a 1 oz. egg sinker is working too.

On the bottom in some of the same areas where the top water fish are being caught, yellowtail and mutton snappers and groupers are being caught. Live and dead baits are working for the bottom fish.

Swordfish are biting near the bottom in 1,800 feet of water. Rigged large squids and bonito and dolphin bellies are getting the swordfish strikes.

The inside Bay waters of South Bay are producing plenty of action from mutton and mangrove snappers and bluefish, Spanish mackerel and small kingfish.

Get out and enjoy the comfortable weather. You might bring dinner home, too.

Tight Lines and Great Catches! Remember, take what you need for dinner and release the rest for tomorrow!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

