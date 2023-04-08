Consistent northeast winds are creating prime conditions for sailfish, with other species also plentiful

Offshore fishermen should have sailfish, kingfish, big dolphin fish and bigger blackfin tuna on their minds. The weak cold fronts that have been stalling just to the north of us have been bringing us a strong northeast breeze.

That breeze, when paired with a strong or moderate north current, creates large swells and the sailfish love to ride the swells as they travel south looking for food. If sailfish are on your bucket list, then either catch or buy a few dozen or more large threadfin herring, cigar minnows or goggle eye jacks. After you have your bait, head offshore till you reach the outer reef. Once there, look for terns and frigate birds looking for food or for feeding fish. Also look for weed lines and current rips.

Once you locate something that looks fishy, put your baits out. Fishing your baits under a kite usually best attracts the fish, but free lining the baits from the boat works, too. While you are waiting for a sailfish (or a pod of them) to attack, your bait will likely be taken by kingfish, blackfin tuna, wahoo, cobia or large dolphin fish. Early mornings and late afternoons to dusk is when these fish are most active. Overcast days can have the fish biting all day.

The bottom fishing over the deeper artificial reefs can be very good for large amberjacks, cobia, and catch-and-release amberjacks. A live pinfish or small bonito makes a great bait for these fish.

Big tarpon and snook have been feeding in the ocean inlets. The Key Biscayne Channel, Bear Cut and Government Cut have all been producing at night and on the outgoing tides. The tarpon are being caught on the surface and have been eating large live shrimp, medium size blue crabs, and silver mullet. The snook are biting large shrimp and pinfish near the jetty rocks, sea walls, and near the bottom.

Tight Lines and screaming drags.

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

