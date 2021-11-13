Hope everyone is enjoying the fall weather that has moved into South Florida. Cool mornings turn into mild afternoons, and this is something that the fish like almost as much as the anglers.

Tarpon, snook, jack crevalles and snappers are feeding at night in Government Cut, Bear Cut and in the Key Biscayne Channel. Finger mullets, six to 10 inch silver mullets, live pilchards and large shrimp have been the top baits this week. The best action is at night but early mornings and late afternoons have been good as well.

The shallow patch reefs and outer reef line continues to produce mutton, mangrove and yellowtail snappers. Cut bait and live pilchards are getting these fish.

Big schools of ballyhoo are being attacked by small groups of sailfish, cero and Spanish mackerel, bonitos, and large jack crevalles in waters as shallow as 20 feet. Look for the showering baitfish schools and frigate birds to help you locate the fish. Pitch a live or dead ballyhoo near the feeding fish and hold on.

From the outer reef to 240 feet of water, kingfish, blackfin tuna, cero and Spanish mackerel, skipjack tuna, wahoo, a few dolphin fish, and sailfish are being caught on live baits, and fresh ballyhoo and Spanish sardines.

Stay Cool and wishing you lots of Bent Fishing Rods!

Tight Lines and Full Coolers!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached by calling (786) 436-2064.

TIDE TABLES though Thursday, Nov 18