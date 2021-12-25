Merry Christmas to the readers of this column.

A strong cold front that pushed through South Florida on Tuesday dropped our air temperatures and water temperatures a few degrees. Before the front moved in, water temperatures were around 78 degrees – pretty warm for December and maybe a good reason why the offshore fishing slowed. Let’s hope the cooler water temperatures spark a good bite this weekend.

On the offshore scene, there is a good chance that we will see a push of sailfish move south and into our area. If this happens, look for the sails to be feeding along current rips and color changes in depths between 80 to 300 feet of water. Fishing a frisky live bait under a kite between these depths may give you the edge you need to get many sailfish hookups. Concentrate your efforts in areas that have artificial reefs nearby. You can get sailfish strikes by free lining live baits or by trolling rigged ballyhoos if you don’t have a fishing kite onboard.

While targeting the sails there will be opportunities at hooking up with kingfish, blackfin tuna, wahoo, mahi mahi, and bonitos. On the bottom over artificial reefs, black groupers have been eating large pilchards and pinfish. A few mutton snappers and amberjacks are taking baits fished over the artificial reefs. Yellowtail snappers continue to bite over the natural reefs in 40 to 90 feet of water.

Wishing everyone a Happy Holiday season and a Very Happy New Year!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

