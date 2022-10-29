Cooler weather and lively fishing making like extra fine in South Florida

Life is good in South Florida – and the fishing and weather is partly responsible for that. The early season cold fronts that have pushed through our area have made being on the water a whole lot more comfortable. Pair that with a migration of baitfish that continues to push into and out of the area has resulted in a very good bite from a lot of different fish.

On the oceanside – around Government Cut, Norris Cut, Bear Cut, and the Key Biscayne Channel – tarpon, snook, bluefish, large jack crevalles, sharks, and Spanish mackerel continue to feed heavily on the baitfish schools. The fish are eating anything that resembles a mullet or pilchard, including the reel live baitfish.

Further offshore from the outer reef out past 200 feet of water, schools of flying fish and ballyhoos are attracting Spanish and cero mackerels, kingfish, blackfin tuna, bonitos, dolphin fish, barracudas, sharks – and the first decent numbers of sailfish.

Live bait fishing is catching a lot of these fish and you can free line them from the side or stern as you drift with the current and wind. Kite fishing is catching many of the sailfish. Some wahoo have been in the area so you might want to troll some big lipped lures or Sea Witches with a strip of bonito attached to a planer to get the bait deep along the outer reef.

On the bottom, in the sand alongside the deeper artificial reefs, in 200 to 300 feet of water, vermillion and yellow eye snappers are eating cut squid on two hook chicken rigs. A few nice mutton snappers, amberjacks and groupers can be caught on these spots. Use a live pinfish for the bigger fish.

Nighttime reef fishing is producing nice catches of yellowtail and mangrove snappers. Part of the night catch has been kingfish, mackerel, bluefish, jacks and grunts. Cut chunks of squid, threadfin herring and Spanish sardines fished near the bottom are getting the snapper bites. A few large red groupers are being caught on the reef.

Tight Lines and enjoy your day or night on the water!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

