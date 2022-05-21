Cooperative weather reveals the area’s idyllic fishing conditions as all breeds are biting

A week of relatively nice weather revealed to fishermen what our fishing can be when the conditions allow.

On the offshore side, kingfish – from small snake kings, under 10 pounds, to kingfish over 30 pounds – are feeding just outside the outer reef line in depths from 80 feet of water out to 200 feet of water. The kings are eating live threadfin herring, Spanish sardines, ballyhoo, pilchards, cigar minnows, and pilchards.

Acquiring these baitfish, at this time can be more challenging then catching the fish you hope to catch.

If you can’t catch or buy live bait, you can fish fresh frozen ballyhoo or Spanish sardines. Vertical jigs also are a great alternative to live or dead bait and often catch more blackfin tuna then the live or dead baits.

Sailfish continue to take live baits fished from under kites along color changes in depths from 80 feet of water out to 300 feet of water. A few nice wahoo were caught during the full moon this weekend.

Dolphin fish to 40 pounds are being caught while fishing for other offshore fish. Smaller schoolies are also being caught along weed lines and from under debris.

Blackfin tuna have been feeding at first light and again late in the afternoon. Grouper season is open and large black, gag, and red groupers are being caught off many of the county wrecks. Large mutton snappers and big amberjacks are feeding on many of the wrecks.

Nighttime bottom fishing is producing decent numbers of yellowtail and mutton snappers, toros, grunts, and jacks.

Tight lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

Tide Times Table through May 26

