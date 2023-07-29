Deja vu all over again – South Florida’s fishing marked by brutal heat and predictable catches

It’s going to be another scorcher this weekend. I know these reports are all starting to sound alike, but the truth is they are very similar. Even with these unusually hot temperatures, the fact is fishing in South Florida is typically tough during the summer.

You can always expect lots of bonitos, mahi mahi, and the nighttime bottom fishing for snappers to be consistent as long as everything falls in place for you the day or night you are on the water. During the summer the factors that make or break a day are:

– Tropical systems (and the winds and rain they bring),.

– Strong currents from the north or south (making it hard to present your baits to the fish),;

– Extreme heat

– Inconsistent schools of mahi mahi passing our area.

All of that sounds bad for a productive fishing outing, day or night. But if you prepare well you still stand a great chance of enjoying a short day on the water.

Get out early! Work the waters outside the outer reef for kingfish, bonitos, barracudas, and maybe a sailfish before the sun gets up too high. By 10 a.m. it’s time to leave the depths between 80 to 260 feet of water and head offshore as you look for mahi mahi. Get out to 800 feet of water and look for diving terns, weed lines with life on them, and floating debris.

If the fishing is slow, keep heading further offshore. There has been mahi mahi out there all summer but a lot of them are small and they have been scattered. A few blue marlins continue to be encountered where the mahi mahi have been.

Bottom fishermen have had action from mutton snappers, vermillion snappers, cubera snappers, amberjacks, and African Pompanos. The majority of this action is happening over artificial reefs in depths between 90 to 240 feet of water. Live pinfish, ballyhoo, pilchards, threadfin herring, and cut squid had been the go-to baits.

At night over the natural reefs, mangrove, yellowtail, and mutton snappers are being caught. The snappers seem to prefer the nights when the current is heading north. You can catch these snappers over the reefs in depths between 25 to 90 feet of water. Cut baits and light egg sinkers is the way to get the snappers in the boats.

Tight Lines and Fish on the Table!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.