Got to love spring fishing in sunny South Florida.

Fishermen have lots to choose from when heading offshore of Key Biscayne. Just outside the outer reef, large spring kingfish to 40 pounds are eating live bait fished under a kite. The bite has been in depths from 80 to 200 feet of water. Sailfish are feeding in the same depths and on the same baits. A few wahoo have taken kite baits this week. Big dolphin fish, mostly singles or pairs, also have eaten kite bait.

It’s a good idea to use a foot of #4 trace wire to keep the kings and wahoo from cutting your leader. These same fish can be caught by slow drifting free lined live baits or live baits fished deeper in the water column. Big blackfin tuna are being caught at first light and then again late in the afternoon over many of the artificial reefs in depths between 100 and 300 feet of water. The tunas are taking live baits and vertical jigs. Dolphin fishermen are finding tons of floating sargassum weeds but few dolphin fish.

To do well on the mahi mahi, work your way out to the deep purple water and start looking for the weedlines that have small baitfish under them and birds working the lines. Troll weedless soft plastics for best results. On the bottom during the daytime hours, large gag, black, and red groupers are eating live pinfish fished close to the bottom over wrecks in depths between 150 to 240 feet of water. Some large mutton snappers and giant amberjacks are taking the same live baits.

Nighttime bottom fishing continues to be good for yellowtail and mutton snappers. Anchoring in depths between 40 to 80 feet, chumming with frozen chum blocks and fishing small pieces of fresh ballyhoo and Spanish sardines with the lightest weights possible to naturally make that bait reach the bottom is your best bet at catching a 10 snapper limit.

Tight Lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

Tide Times Table through June 1