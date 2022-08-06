Early morning the best time to catch kingfish, blackfin tunas and bonitos

A week of wind hampered fishermen most of last week with choppy seas and tons of sargassum weeds. The forecast for this past week was for less wind and better fishing conditions, with the exception of the heat. The heat continues and will for weeks to come.

Early mornings continue to be the best time to target kingfish, blackfin tunas, and bonitos. The depths between 80 to 300 feet of water has been the depths to start and finish your drifts or to troll through. Plenty of barracudas and sharks are also feeding in these depths. Mutton snappers to 15 pounds have been eating live ballyhoo, pilchards, threadfin herring, and fresh bonito strips. Expect the mutton snappers to be feeding around rock piles and artificial reefs in depths from 80 to 200 feet of water.

Present these baits on leaders as long as 20 feet and strengths from 20 to 50 pound fluorocarbon material. Muttons have keen eyesight and often will feed away from the rocky structure. Use just enough weight to keep the bait near or on the bottom.

Dolphin fish continue to be targeted and caught. With all the sargasso weeds offshore it can be tough to figure out just where to start fishing for the mahi. Do yourself a favor and start looking for dolphins in 700 feet of water. If it doesn’t look fishy there then continue working offshore till you find that perfect weedline, birds, magical floating debris, and dolphins. Trolling weedless soft plastics or weedless rigged baits will be your best bet at scoring some legal size dolphins.

Nighttime reef fishing continues to be good. The party or head boats continue to catch mangrove, mutton and yellowtail snappers. Hit the reefs in depths between 25 to 80 feet with cut bait for the snappers.

Tight Lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

#islanderfishingreport