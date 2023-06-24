Early start and a sharp eye on the weather report are only ways to safely catch fish these days

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve noticed heat temperatures reaching the high 90s, water temperatures in the upper 80s, and dangerous afternoon thunderstorms racing from west to east. These are weather conditions I expect in August, not mid-June. So, before you head out for a fishing day, pay very close attention to the marine forecast. Getting out early is very important if you want to get in some fishing.

The offshore bite has been sporadic with the early mornings producing the most action near the surface. Kingfish and bonitos have been eating live baits, fresh dead Spanish sardines, and ballyhoo as well as trolled Sea Witches tipped with a bonito strip. Drone spoons trolled deep with the help of a planer are also producing kingfish and bonito bites.

Most of this action is taking place from the outside reef in 90 feet of water out to 300 feet of water. A few sailfish, lots of barracudas, and an occasional dolphin fish has made up the remainder of the early morning catch. Blackfin tuna up to 15 pounds are being caught under birds and over artificial reefs in depths from 200 feet of water out to 500 feet of water.

Dolphin fish continue to be scattered with one day fish being caught as shallow as 800 feet of water and the next day outside of 1000 feet of water. The dolphin fish have been found along weed lines, under bigger weed patches and under birds. Trolling small soft plastics rigged weedless with a Mustad weighted KVD Grip Pin hook or Impact Straight Keeper hook along the edges of the weed lines help you cover lots of water enabling you to catch more fish. You may have to weed through the undersized dolphins to find a few keepers for dinner.

On the bottom over a hard rocky bottom, large mutton snappers are being caught on an assortment of baits. Live large pilchards, threadfin herring, ballyhoo, pinfish, goggle eyes, speedos, and strips of bonitos have been the top mutton snappers' baits. When the current is running long leaders and egg sinkers are required to keep your baits close to where the muttons are feeding. A few amberjacks, African pompanos, and groupers have been caught with the mutton snappers.

Nighttime reef fishing in depths from 40 feet of water out to 100 feet of water continues to produce steady catches of yellowtail, mangrove, mutton, vermillion, and lane snappers. A few toros, grunts, and blue runners have also been caught while targeting the snappers.

Tight Lines and be safe out there!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

