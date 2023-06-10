Early start provides the best shot to catch king mackerel; dolphinfish also hitting further out

If you’re an offshore angler, the best bet this weekend would be trying for king mackerel along the outside of the outer reef. In depths between 80 to 160 feet of water, kings in the five- to 15-pound range were eating large live bait trolled in these depths.

The fish were biting from the Diamonds south to Ocean Reef. Once the sun gets up by 9 a.m. the bite is mostly over. After that, run out to 800 feet of water and start looking for dolphinfish. The best weed lines and patches this past week started in this approximate depth. You can fish further out, but this has been a good depth to fish for the dolphins.

Most of the dolphinfish have been throwbacks, but you should be able to catch enough legal fish to fill a five-fish limit per person. There have been some dolphins in the 10- to 20-pound class feeding along these lines of weeds.

Due to the large amounts of sargassum weeds offshore, make sure you have some weedless artificial lures to troll or you will find yourself cleaning your baits often. Small blackfin tuna in the 2 to 8-pound range have been feeding under birds. The tunas will eat a small feather, jig, or soft plastic.

Nighttime reef fishing is getting better with more mangrove snappers making up part of the catch.

Be safe out there and keep an eye out for developing thunderstorms that could block your return home.

Tight Lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

