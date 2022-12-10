Even with heavy winds, offshore fishing good, but the inshore fishing is better

The fishing this past week offshore of Key Biscayne was much better than the week before. High winds hampered many over the weekend – something that we will have to get used to until the spring. Weekly cold fronts that leave us with a strong north to northeast wind and rough seas often results in very good fishing in our area.

Now, to the fishing. This past week, the offshore fishermen had good catches of sailfish, kingfish, bonitos, blackfin tuna, dolphins, vermillion snappers, mutton snappers, porgies, triggerfish and large red groupers. The kingfish were caught in depths between 80 to 200 feet of water. The kings were eating live bait fished under a kite, free lined, and slowdrifted from the side of the boat and from the stern. Some bites came near the surface others deeper in the water column using some lead weight.

Trolling drone spoons deep with the help of a planer was also effective on the kings. Drifting fresh dead ballyhoo and Spanish sardines attached to a 3-hook rig or one-ounce red and white jig also worked well on the kings. The sailfish were being caught in the same depths as the kings, as were the bonitos and tunas.

Most of the sails were caught on live goggle eyes and threadfin herring fished under a kite. The areas that had the best action were straight off of Government Cut and over wrecks in depths between 100 to 260 feet of water.

Many of these wrecks had good fishing for red groupers, vermillion and mutton snappers, porgies, and triggerfish. The bottom fish were eating cut squid, live pilchards and strips of bonitos. Dolphin fish continue to be scattered from the western wall of the Gulf Stream out to over 1,000 feet of water. Some of the dolphin fish caught this past week came off the kite baits, others under birds and floating debris in the Gulf Stream.

At night, the reef fishing was only fair due to the high winds and rough conditions. When the wind and seas allowed, yellowtail snappers, mutton snappers, lane and mangrove snappers, toros, grunts and bluerunners were eager to eat cut squid, ballyhoo and Spanish sardines.

The inshore bay fishing, meanwhile, has been outstanding. On my last inshore Biscayne Bay charter, my clients had over 20 snook snook releases to 36 inches. They also had a small tarpon, six mangrove snappers, lots of jack crevalles, and plenty of barracudas.

Tight lines till next time!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

