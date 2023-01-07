Even with some species off limits, new year offers quality fishing in area waters

Happy New Year South Florida! Wishing everyone a wonderful, happy and safe 2023, with lots of quality fish bites, bent fishing rods, screaming drags, and fish on the table!

As you head offshore for your first or second fishing trip of the new year, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Snook season is closed until February 1, as are the seasons for hogfish, shallow water grouper and blueline tilefish.

With groupers out of the question, bottom fishermen should concentrate on vermillion and yelloweye snappers. They have been biting over the artificial reefs and rock piles in 100 to 360 feet of water. Two-hook chicken rigs with cut strips of squid, bonito, mullet and kingfish bellies dropped to the bottom from an anchored or drifting boat should get you some quality snapper. Mutton snappers and amberjacks are being caught on live pilchards and ballyhoos fished with long leaders along the edges of many of these wrecks.

On the surface and halfway to the bottom, a few kingfish to 20 pounds, lots of bonitos, a few blackfin tuna, a decent number of sailfish, and a few wahoos were caught this past week offshore of Key Biscayne. Most of these fish are being caught along the outside of the outer reef. The depths between 80 and 200 feet have produced the most action. Live baits fished under a kite got the most quality strikes. Look for terns working in areas between these depths and areas that have current rips and color changes. Dolphin fish have been scattered all week.

The nighttime’s bottom fishing picked up with calmer conditions. Snappers, bluerunners, grunts, toros, and bluefish are all possibilities while reef fishing at night. The best reefs have been between 40 to 90 feet of water.

Nighttime tarpon fishing has picked up in the cuts leading to the ocean. A few shrimp have been migrating through the inlets and when this happens the tarpons have been biting well.

Tight Lines and Fun Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

