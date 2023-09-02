Expect some heavy seas but solid fishing action once the storm action passes

By this weekend, Hurricane Idalia’s winds and rains should subside. When heading offshore, don’t be surprised if you’re greeted with large swells that were leftover from the storm.

Dolphin fish made a strong appearance before the storm winds and weather set in, and hopefully, they will still be in our area. I had the pleasure of getting offshore once last week and had quick success on the mahi mahi. Loaded with a live well full of frisky pilchards, we headed offshore. In 600 feet of water, a large flock of birds was sighted diving frantically on small baitfish. As we approached, I threw out a few dozen pilchards that raced away from the boat and immediately got eaten by what I suspect were tunas. We hooked a fish on a weighted Savage Gear chugger. After a five-minute battle, the hooks pulled on the fish.

We continued to head out further, seeing no weeds or flowers sting debris till we got to 900 feet of water. Here, there was a distinct edge where a thin line of debris and sargasso weeds attracted some terns and at least four schools of mahi.

Once limited, we headed closer to the reef and fished a few baits on the surface and bottom that resulted in two undersized mutton snappers, small groupers, and a break-off from a large grouper.

Then we headed inshore, where we chummed up some large jacks and snook to 36 inches.

I would expect there to be quite a bit of floating debris offshore and a good amount of mahi willing to eat anything you throw at them. Often, after a big blow, schools of medium-sized mutton snappers invade the reefs.

Tight Lines and Good Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.