Fishermen are advised to pay attention to the marine forecast in search of storm weather before heading out

This past week, we had to contend with light winds, major thunderstorms, big-time rain, and wind in South Florida. If you fished, I’m sure you had one eye on your fishing rod and the other on that storm building to the west.

This weekend could be the same, so before we get to the fishing let me suggest that you keep posted on the marine forecast before heading offshore. There are a ton of weather sites that provide up-to-the-minute forecasts.

The offshore fishing has been fair. Kingfish, bonitos, barracudas, and a few sailfish were caught outside of Key Biscayne this week. Most of this action took place just outside the outer reef, along current rips, and over structures in depths between 90 to 200 feet of water. Some fishermen used live bait drifted from the stern or the boat’s side. Others anchored their boats and chummed with live baits, chunks of dead baits, or frozen chum.

Trolling drone spoons and Sea Witches tipped with a bonito strip deep with the help of a planer resulted in more action than drifting. At times, schools of small flying fish were chased out of the water by small blackfin tuna and small groups of dolphin fish. These predators were focused on eating these baitfish, turning down most other baits. I have found that trolling soft plastics that had the same color and profile as a small flying fish behind the boat would fool some of these fish.

Further offshore, dolphin fishermen were working the weed lines and weed patches and finding many small dolphin fish and a few legal ones. Outside of 600 feet of water often were the best lines to target. When out there, keep your eyes open for sooty terns diving to the surface, a sure sign of dolphin fish and tunas feeding on small baitfish.

Daytime wreck fishing has been decent for vermillion snappers, mutton snappers, and amberjacks. Nighttime reef fishing has been good for yellowtail, mangrove, and mutton snappers. The reefs in 40 to 60 feet of water produce the most fish.

Bonefishing along the oceanside shallow flats has been good. The bonefish have been eating large live shrimp and have been feeding on the first of the incoming tides.

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

