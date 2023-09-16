Fishing a mixed bag, but snook providing good action in ocean inlets

Fishing in the Key Biscayne area has been great – if you are the ones on the fish. Otherwise, it's been difficult. Depending on what you are looking to catch, some fish have been biting well, and others have not. The fish to target now are snook, tarpons, sea trout in the inside water, blackfin tuna, mutton snappers, and yellowtail snappers offshore.

In the ocean inlets and near the inlets, large snook have been shadowing baitfish schools. Mixed in with the snook are small to medium-sized tarpons, barracudas, and jack crevalles. These fish have been eating large pilchards. Over the grass flats behind Key Biscayne, sea trout have been schooled up and eating jig heads tipped with soft plastics.

Offshore mutton snappers and yellowtail snappers have been biting both day and night. The reefs in depths from 15 feet of water out to 100 feet of water have had plenty of fish to target. A light to medium current running with the tide is important in getting these fish going. Cut fresh bait and silversides are getting the yellowtails, and the muttons are eating live ballyhoos and pilchards.

On the surface, only a few kingfish, bonitos, and sailfish were being caught. Blackfin tuna have been more numerous in recent days, and dolphin fish have almost disappeared except for the few that have been caught on large pieces of floating debris. On some of the floating debris, tripletails and wahoos were biting.

The blackfin tuna and a few skipjack tunas were feeding along current rips and rips with a little grass. Using vertical jigs in areas that have birds working has resulted in these tunas. Trolling small squids and feathers way behind the boat is also getting the tuna strikes. A few daytime swordfish were being caught on the bottom in 1800 to 2000 feet of water. Bonito bellies and rigged large squids have been getting the swordfish strikes.

Tight Lines and Be the Ones Catching, Not Looking!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.