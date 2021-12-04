Fishing offshore of Key Biscayne continues to be good with nice action from surface and subsurface species as well as nice action from the bottom feeders.

If you like catching mahi mahi, sailfish, snappers and groupers, you need to get out while the action is hot. Large schools of ballyhoos are being found from the outer reef into about 40 feet of water and at times all the fish species are feeding on them.

Fishermen looking for yellowtail, mutton, and mangrove snappers are anchoring over hard bottom patches and reefs in depths from 20 to 120 feet of water. They are catching legal yellowtails, large mutton snappers and nice size mangrove snappers.

These fishermen are anchoring and chumming with frozen blocks of chum. It has taken a few minutes for the fish to show up, but once they do they have been hungry.

The yellowtail snappers and mangrove snappers are going for live shrimp and pilchards, cut ballyhoo, threadfin herring, Spanish sardines and silversides. The mutton snappers are eating plugs of Ballyhoo, live ballyhoo, pilchards, and cigar minnows.

Almost everyday at some time or another sailfish, dolphin fish, king mackerel, cero mackerel, Spanish mackerel and bonitos will chase the ballyhoo schools in real shallow and close to the anchored bottom fishermen -- giving them shots at fish that are normally much further offshore. If this sounds good to you then make sure you have either live ballyhoos or fresh dead ballyhoo with you. Large black, red, and gag groupers are taking some of the bottom baits intended for the snappers.

If anchoring isn’t your thing, then head out to 120 feet of water, where kingfish, bonitos, blackfin tuna, wahoo, sailfish and dolphin fish are being caught in large numbers. This time of year, it is wise to use a trace of #4 copper wire to help keep your hook attached to your line.

The mackerel family have sharp teeth.

Start a drift on an east wind around 120 to 140 feet of water and let the tide move you inshore. Make a notation of what depths your strikes are coming so you can duplicate your drift.

If dolphin fish are your main target, start looking for birds once you get offshore. Frigate birds diving to the surface is always something to investigate. Terns can be helpful if they are diving after baitfish that larger predators are feeding on. Live pilchards can be used when you find that school of dolphins.

Tight Lines and Great Catches! Remember, take what you need for dinner and release the rest for tomorrow!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

