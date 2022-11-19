Fishing doesn’t get much better with the weather and conditions

Beautiful weather this past week resulted in very good fishing and fishing conditions. Plenty of quality baitfish and fish eager to eat them. As we move further into the season, one must be aware that a cold front will often slide in during the week or weekend resulting in strong north to northeast winds. Good for the sailfishing and dolphin fishing, but uncomfortable for the weekend small boaters.

Spanish mackerel, bluefish, jack crevalles, bluerunners, lesser amberjacks, snappers and groupers are being caught on cut bait and live baits fished over rocky bottom in 20 to 40 feet of water.

Moving further offshore to the outer reef, and out to 200 feet of water, is where decent numbers of kingfish in the 5 to 20 pound range are being caught. A fresh ballyhoo attached to a one ounce red and white jig is all you need to get the kings on the end of your line. Live pilchards, Spanish sardines, threadfin herring, and goggle eye jacks are catching plenty of kings.

If you like to use vertical jigs then have a go at it; the kings are eating them too. While you're fishing for the kingfish you will also have action from sailfish, dolphin fish, bonitos, and barracudas and sharks.

Go out to the wrecks in 120 to 200 feet of water and light currents have allowed good fishing on the bottom for vermillion snappers, mutton snappers, American red snappers, red groupers, and amberjacks. Cut squid is getting most of the snapper bites where a live pinfish or pilchard will get you the jacks, groupers, and possibly a cobia.

Nighttime bottom fishing continues to produce a mixed bag of snappers, red groupers, grunts, bluefish, toros, and bluerunners. The reefs in 35 to 60 feet are producing the best catches. Cut Spanish sardines and squid fished on or near the bottom is the way to catch these fish.

Tight Lines and Enjoy the Cooler Days and Nights.

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

To read last week's fishing report, click here.