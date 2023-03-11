Fishing is active, especially snook and tarpon, but signs are fish are already moving north for summer

It looks like South Florida is in for an early Spring season. It was a beautiful week of warm weather last week and we are already seeing signs of fish migrating north for the summer.

Snook and tarpon continue to provide steady nighttime action on the outgoing tides in the ocean inlets and under the bay bridges. Live shrimp, crabs, and mullets have been producing the most strikes, but a shrimp imitation fly can also result in a good amount of strikes. Tarpons are showing up under the Bear Cut bridge and along the beach from the Seaquarium to the Rickenbacker Causeway. The best bite is coming on live mullets at first light.

The offshore bite has been good, with the first signs of bigger Spanish mackerels, kingfish to 40 pounds, dolphin fish, and large sailfish. Wahoo’s, bonitos, blackfin tunas, barracudas, cobia, and sharks are making up the rest of the catch.

The best areas to target have been just offshore of the ocean inlets, along current edges, and along the edge of the Gulf Stream. Best depths have been from 300 feet into 80 feet of water. Keep a close eye out for Frigate birds circling and diving to the water's surface. These are indicators of feeding fish. If you get a strike and a hook up, and the line on your reel disappears in seconds leaving you with a question mark expression on your face, the fish that took your hook and line was probably a big yellowfin tuna. There were a few of these beautiful and powerful tunas passing by our area.

The artificial reefs continue to produce good bottom fishing. Vermillion, yelloweye, and mutton snappers plus amberjacks and cobia are being caught on live pinfish, ballyhoos, live pilchards, threadfin herrings, and squids. The nighttime reef fishing was good for yellowtail snappers this past week. The calm seas and light north current helped get these fun snappers biting. Try your luck in 50 to 80 feet of water over the natural reefs for the yellowtail snappers.

Tight lines and comfortable fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

