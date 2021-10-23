It’s an exciting time of year to be a fisherman in South Florida. Lots of bait fish have migrated into our area and the bigger fish are gorging themselves. The close to shore and offshore fishing has been excellent.

Along the oceanside of Key Biscayne lots of barracudas, snook, jacks, snappers and sharks are feeding on the finger mullet and pilchard schools. You can target these fish with live pilchards hooked to a Mustad Big Gun hook or long shank hook. Flashy artificial lures like the Savage Gear Twitch Reaper that look just like a pilchard are deadly on these fish.

Spanish mackerel and bluefish are on their way, but have not reached us. Any day now!

The offshore fishing along the reef slowed. Less kingfish this week. A few sailfish are biting live baits fished from under a kite in 100 to 200 feet of water. Small blackfin tuna are being caught on small feathers trolled way behind the boat in 400 to 500 feet of water.

There’s been many good reports of great mahi mahi fishing. The mahi have been in the bluewater in depths as shallow as 300 feet, where the fish are chasing flying fish and ballyhoo schools. Out past 1,000 feet of water has been some decent sargasso weed lines and patches.

Larger dolphins, with some fish close to 30 pounds, have been caught along these lines and patches. Ballyhoos have been the top bait producer. Some wahoo have been under the higher patches. Nighttime yellowtail fishing continues to be good on the natural reefs.

Tight Lines and Bent Fishing Rods!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached by calling (786) 436-2064.