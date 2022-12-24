Fishing is strong and varied most everywhere, despite the chilly weather and strong current

Winter has finally arrived in South Florida! And it appears that a significant cold front will roll into our area this Christmas weekend.

Fishing offshore of Key Biscayne last week was a bit like the week before: Isolated great fishing with a lot of slow fishing. King mackerel, Spanish mackerel and bonitos were being caught around the sewer outfall offshore of Government Cut in 80-90 feet of water. These fish were being caught with live free lined pilchards, fresh dead ballyhoo and Spanish sardines.

Trolling Sea Witches with strips of bonito and large silver spoons attached to a planer got plenty of fish. The bites came just outside the outer reef to about 200 feet of water. A few wahoo were caught this way.

Sailfish fishermen were getting a handful of shots at sailfish in depths from 100-300 feet. Live baits fished under a kite was the most successful way to get the sails. Blackfin tunas were also being caught by kite fishermen, especially when there was cloud cover. Dolphin fish continued to be scattered offshore.

Bottom fishermen struggled with a strong north current. The guys that stuck with it were rewarded with some nice red and black groupers, porgies, vermillion, yelloweye and mutton snappers. An assortment of bluerunners, almaco and amberjacks were caught by bottom fishermen as well.

The offshore wrecks and humps in depths from 100-450 feet of water offshore of Government Cut produced the best bottom catches. Cut squid and live pilchards and pinfish produced most of these fish. Nighttime reef fishing was much tougher this week. It was mostly a mixed catch of snappers, groupers, grunts, toros, and bluerunners coming over the rail. Cut squid and Spanish sardine chunks caught most of the bottom fish.

The inshore snook fishing was off the charts before the front moved in, so if you have a favorite snook spot near Key Biscayne, give it a shot.

Wishing Everyone a Happy Holiday Season!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

