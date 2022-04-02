Fishing offshore of Key Biscayne continues to be steady, with action from most of the expected offshore fish except kingfish. There was a report last week during the big winds offshore of Government Cut of some big bluefin and yellowfin tunas being sighted but not hooked. This could happen again the next time the winds blow hard from the east.

Every spring there are reports of offshore anglers having their reels emptied by large fish, most likely bluefin tunas that ate their sailfish baits and never stopped running. Blackfin tuna to 20 pounds, a few dolphins, more sailfish than in previous weeks, lots of sharks, barracudas, and bonitos are being caught in depths from 100 feet out to 300 feet of water.

Only a few kingfish were caught this past week and that should change soon. Live bait fish fished under a kite has been the most productive way to get into the action, but fishing the same bait free lined on the surface or deeper with an ounce or two of lead is the next best way to go.

Fresh ballyhoo and Spanish sardines attached to a one-ounce jig or three-hook rig is another way to get the strikes. Add a one-ounce egg sinker to the three-hook rig to get the bait deeper in the water column. The tuna action has been best early and late in the day.

Daytime bottom fishermen are catching large mutton snappers and amberjacks around the artificial reefs and ledges in depths between 100 to 240 feet of water. Live ballyhoo, pilchards, threadfin herring, and pinfish are getting most of the strikes. At night on the natural reefs, yellowtail snappers are keeping bottom fishermen happy. Hit the reefs in 40 to 90 feet of water for the tails.

Tight Lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

