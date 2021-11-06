A decent cold front will move into South Florida on Friday. Temperatures could drop into the high 60’s, which may be what we need to push more baitfish schools into our area.

The offshore bite continues to be good. In 20 to 30 feet of water, Spanish mackerel can be found chasing schools of ballyhoo and pilchards. Silver spoons and flashy lipped lures cast or trolled in these depths should get you strikes from the mackerel and maybe some bluefish.

Further offshore, king mackerel to 20 pounds, a few wahoo, sailfish, bonitos and barracudas have been biting just outside the outer reef to about 200 feet of water. Drift or troll fresh ballyhoo or live bait fish with ballyhoo, pilchards and threadfin herring. Look for current rips in these depths and fish your baits along the rips.

Lots of small blackfin tuna have been eating slow pitch and vertical jigs along current rips and under diving birds. The best tuna action is coming in depths between 240 to 400 feet of water.

Dolphin fish are scattered and have been caught by accident while targeting other fish species.

Bottom fishing over the deeper ledges and shallow wrecks has been good for mutton and vermillion snappers. The snappers are biting near the bottom on live and dead ballyhoo and Spanish sardines.

Nighttime bottom fishing has been good for a nice mixed bag of snappers, jacks, grunts, toros, and bluefish.

Tight Lines and Full Coolers!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached by calling (786) 436-2064.

