The big news this week is that there has been a significant shrimp run in north and south Biscayne Bay. Almost nightly, shrimp have been pouring through the ocean inlets on the outgoing tides.

Our recent cold fronts are the spark it took to get the shrimp out of the mud in the bays as they head for the ocean each night.

Shrimpers were catching their limits cast netting, with long handled nets and with wing nets. If you don’t like catching and eating the bay shrimp, no problem because there are plenty of fish out there eating your share like they hadn’t seen a shrimp in years.

There have been plenty of snook, tarpon, snappers, jacks and ladyfish waiting with big open mouths along the Cape Florida sea walls, in Government Cut and in Bear Cut on the outgoing tides.

The offshore bite settled down with the week’s strong winds. The offshore fleet had spotty action from kingfish in the five to 20 pound range, bonitos, blackfin tuna, sailfish, and mahi mahi. The best action was from 100 to 260 feet of water. Wahoo were chewing on the outgoing tide in 100 to 300 feet of water. The wahoo were eating big drone spoons, small live bonitos, and high speed lures.

Bottom fishermen were catching good numbers of yellowtail snappers in 40 and 80 feet of water. The best snapper bite was at night.

Stay warm and Tight Lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

Tide Times Table through January 27

