Big winds and a full moon had the bay shrimp swimming for the ocean on the outgoing tides at night. Shrimpers easily caught limits of shrimp and the commercial shrimpers landed thousands of pounds.

Meanwhile, fishermen looking for tarpon action at night had no problem hooking up in Government Cut, Norris Cut, Bear Cut and the channel next to Cape Florida. Snook, tarpon and ladyfish could be seen popping the shrimp as they headed offshore throughout the tide.

The offshore waters were rough, but fishermen in the bigger boats fishing live baits from under a kite had good action from sailfish and from mahi mahi to 25 pounds. The best action was along the blue water edge in 140 out to about 300 feet of water.

Kingfish were biting closer to the reef. Drifting fresh ballyhoo and Spanish sardines was getting the kingfish bites. A lot of bonitos were in the same areas as the kings.

The bottom fishing during the day was decent, with a few large mutton snappers taking live baits, plus gag and black groupers that had to be released. Almaco jacks and amberjacks were also biting. The action was over artificial reefs in depths between 140 to 240 feet of water.

Tight lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

