Full moon shines on better fishing

I hope everyone had a safe 4th of July!

The full moon fell on July 3rd and the mutton snapper bite offshore of Key Biscayne was better than it’s been in many years. These snappers were averaging between 6 and 12 pounds. Most of these mutton snappers most likely were finishing up their spawning season and will start to scatter along the reefs and wrecks offshore.

The offshore bite was consistent with a mix of offshore species biting one day and then not the next. The good thing was that almost every day something was biting. Kingfish continue to group up along the outside reef in depths from 80 to 200 feet of water.

Unfortunately, the kings have not been consistent. When the kings don’t bite, the bonitos do. Barracudas and sharks have been in the same areas as the kings.

Because the fish are so scattered, trolling drone spoons attached to a planer in a zigzag pattern outside the reef is your best way to locate the kings. Once you find the depth and area the fish are holding, you can drift fresh ballyhoo or Spanish sardines in the area or fish live baits free-lined, with an egg sinker to get the bait deeper, or under a kite.

Blackfin tuna have been caught over artificial wrecks in depths between 160 to 400 feet of water. Vertical jigs have been the top tuna baits over the wrecks. Further offshore, blackfin tuna are being found under diving terns.

Trolled small feathers and squids fished way back behind the boat have worked on these smaller tunas. Dolphin fish continue to be scattered offshore. Some of the best action is happening outside of 1,000 feet and have been found under frigates, terns, and along weedlines with larger patches of weeds. The large mutton snappers are being caught on live ballyhoos, cigar minnows, threadfin herring, and on chunks of goggle eyes, speedos and large strips of bonito.

Long fluorocarbon 30- to 50-pound leaders, over 15 feet long; egg sinkers large enough to keep your bait on or near the bottom; and a triple strength short shank or J hook in a 5/0 to 7/0 size finishes out the rig. The sandy sides of the wrecks and hard bottom areas in depths from 100 to 260 feet of water is where the muttons have been biting.

The nighttime reef fishing continues to be steady with a nice mix of mangrove, mutton and yellowtail snappers. The reefs in 25 to 90 feet have produced the best snapper bite.

Tight Lines and Snapper Dinner Tonight!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

