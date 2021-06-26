Daytime anglers have been catching big numbers of mutton snappers while fishing the offshore reefs and artificial wrecks, and many of the mutton snappers have weighed in at 10 pounds or better.

The mutton snappers are eating live ballyhoos, live threadfin herring, pilchards and cigar minnows. Some of the snapper fishermen are drifting over rocky bottom while others are anchoring over rocky bottom. Using 20 feet of 30- to 40-pound fluorocarbon leader material and the lightest lead weight that will keep your bait near the bottom helps fool the weary snappers into taking the bait.

Large black and gag groupers and amberjacks are being caught in the same spots that the mutton snappers are biting.

A few sailfish, kingfish, bonitos, wahoo, and blackfin tuna are being caught in depths from 90 to 300 feet of water offshore of Key Biscayne.

At night, mangrove snappers have started spawning over the natural reefs in depths from 20 to 90 feet of water. Find an area over a reef that you think is holding fish. Anchor up current of the fish, drop a chum bag over the side and fish cut baits like Spanish sardines, threadfin herring, squid, mullet, and silversides. Use the lightest weight possible or no weights at all with a 3/0 size circle hook or jay hook for the snappers.

Tight Lines and Safe Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.