Got to love the weather we are having here in South Florida! I know I do and so do the fish!

Cool conditions have pushed large schools of ballyhoos and pilchards into our area. Mullet schools are scattered along the oceanside beaches and shorelines. These baitfish schools have caught the attention of Spanish mackerel, kingfish, bonito, blackfin tuna, sailfish and dolphin fish all along our coastline.

On the bottom, mutton snappers to 10 pounds and lots of yellowtail snappers are being caught over reefs in 10 to 100 feet of water. Gag and red groupers are also being caught in good numbers.

A really cool bite is taking place just offshore of Key Biscayne. In depths as shallow as 30 feet and just inside the outer reef, big schools of ballyhoo are attracting small schools of dolphin fish in the six to 20 pound class, plus some decent size sailfish. Both the sailfish and dolphins get so excited while chasing the ballyhoo that they don’t notice how shallow the water is. If you see frigate birds diving and showering baitfish schools then get as close as you can and pitch a live or fresh ballyhoo at the feeding fish.

Bottom fishermen anchoring on the reef in depths from 40 to 100 feet of water are having dolphin schools come into their chum slicks. Kingfish are biting real good on ballyhoo and live pilchards in depths from 40 to 120 feet of water.

The fall fishing only lasts as long as the baitfish schools are in the area. So get out there and enjoy the great fishing.

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached by calling (786) 436-2064.

