Getting an early start might help beat the worst heat and land wahoo, kingfish and bonito

September already! Wow. I can’t wait for things to start cooling down. It looks like we might see that this weekend if the winds stay in the northeast to east as predicted early this week!

Last weekend, with a big full moon, a few wahoos were caught just outside the outer reef line. I’m sure that if you troll a Sea Witch tipped with a bonito strip or a silver and weighted blue drone spoon this weekend, you could get a wahoo or two plus some kingfish and bonitos. Early in the day will be the best time to try this.

The offshore fishing continues to be spotty, with a few kingfish, bonitos, skipjack tunas, blackfin tuna, sailfish, sharks, mahi mahi, and lots of barracudas being caught in depths from 80 to 300 feet of water. Live baits fished free-lined or from under a kite are getting most of the strikes early.

As the day heats up, add a one-ounce lead to your rig to get your bait deeper. Mahi mahi have been plentiful in 900 feet of water, but now they are more scattered (but closer to the reef and bigger). Mahi to 30 pounds were caught last week.

On the bottom, over wrecks, ledges, and reefs, you can find mutton snappers, groupers, amberjacks, and lots of barracudas when the currents allow. Live pinfish, small bonitos, and goggle-eye jacks were the best bottom baits this week. At night, over the natural reefs, yellowtail snappers were biting. The reefs in 45 to 100 feet of water were the most productive. Anchoring, chumming, and fishing small baits with the smallest lead weight it takes to get the bait near the bottom was the best way to get the tails on your hook. Reel fast or the sharks and ‘cudas are likely to take your fish.

Tight Lines and Good Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.