Good-sized mahi being caught offshore, but plenty of fishing action closer in, too

The fishing offshore of Key Biscayne picked up a bit this past week. Mahi-mahi showed up offshore, and there were small blackfin tuna and skipjack tuna in the same areas. Closer to shore, kingfish, a few sailfish, lots of barracudas and bonitos, a few wahoo, plus amberjacks, sharks, vermillion, yellowtail and mutton snappers all made their way over the rails.

The best bite was for mahi mahi in the 5-10 pound range. They were being caught six to 20 miles offshore in the depths between 800-1,000 feet of water. Every day this past week was different, so when fishing action stopped at 800 foot most of the fleet headed further offshore.

Many of the mahi were found under birds and floating debris. Big pieces of floating bamboo were holding fish. Skipjack and small blackfin tuna were found feeding under flocks of birds. Fishermen trolling small squids and feathers far behind the boat was getting the tuna bites. Kings, wahoo, sailfish, bonitos, barracudas, and sharks are being caught just outside the outer reef. Look for current rips in depths between 90 to 260 feet. Live and dead baits plus trolled Sea Witches tipped with bonito strips all caught fish.

Over the wrecks, amberjacks, vermillion and mutton snappers were biting live baits and squid on the bottom. Mangrove, mutton and yellowtail snappers were biting during the day hours over the natural reefs in 60-90 feet of water.

Bay fishing at night has been good for tarpons and snook, especially in the ocean inlets. In the bay, during the day, my clients had nonstop action from barracudas, mangrove and mutton snappers, jack crevalles, and sharks.

Tight Lines and Enjoy the Summertime Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.