Heat driving all fishing decisions so if you are going you should start early or wait until night

As we move into August, the deciding factor on how good our fishing in the Key Biscayne area comes down to the heat. Air temperatures continue to hover in the 90s at the water's surface and in the upper 80s near the sea bottom. These high temperatures make for uncomfortable conditions for the fishermen and devastating conditions for our natural reefs and fish. So, what do fishermen do if he has the urge to go out and catch something?

My best advice would be, start early, do a little lobster diving, and fish at night.

Offshore fishing is producing catches of kingfish to 20 pounds, lots of false albacore, occasional blackfin tuna, lots of barracudas, lots of sharks, a few wahoos, and an occasional sailfish. During an overcast day, the fishing has been the best due to the cooler temperatures. Your best bet for these fish is to fish live and dead baits, drifting, free-lined, or from under a kite. The best depths to target these fish have been between 80 to 260 feet of water. A lot of the action is taking place straight out of Government Cut, around the bubble, and over wrecks in these depths. Mahi mahi continues to be scattered and small. The best depths to start looking for the mahi mahi is from 800 to over 1,000 feet of water. Look for large mats of sargassum weeds, diving birds, and floating debris to help you locate the fish. Daytime sword fishermen have caught a few swordfish on the bottom and have had mahi mahi swim right up to their boats while drifting in 1600 to 1800 feet of water.

Daytime bottom fishermen have had fair action from vermillion snappers and large amberjacks over many of the artificial reefs offshore of Key Biscayne. The vermillion snappers are being caught when the currents have been slow. The best wrecks to target have been in depths between 140 and 260 feet of water and cut squid is getting the bites. The amberjacks have been biting live bait fished on the bottom.

The nighttime reef fishing is transitioning away from the mangrove snappers with more yellowtail and medium size mutton snappers being caught. The snappers have been caught on all of the reefs from 25 to 90 feet of water. The best action is happening during light to medium north currents. Cut bait is what the snappers are biting.

Tight lines and stay cool!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.