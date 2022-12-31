If the winds drop off, as expected, good shot at sailfish hookups

As everyone knows, we had a significant weather change last week. The last somewhat fishable day was a week ago Friday. The next day, Saturday we all woke up to temperatures we hadn’t seen in quite a few days. The 40s! Ever since, water temperatures dropped, iguanas fell from the trees, and the fish hightailed it for warmer waters. Northeast wind’s at 15 to 25 knots took over and the seas built up to six to eight feet.

The end result was a week of tough fishing, inshore and offshore.

Going into this weekend, the winds should drop off a bit allowing the bigger center consoles to get outside the outer reef and target sailfish that like to surf the big swells on a north or northeast wind. The kite fishermen deploying two to four baits at a time may have shots at multiple sailfish hookups. Mahi mahi will also move in on the struggling kite baits as the live baits send out nervous vibrations helping the predators find them.

Wahoo’s, blackfin tuna, and kingfish will also take shots at the kite baits. The best action normally takes place over artificial wrecks in depths between 120 to 240 feet of water. The best baits to fish under the kites would be live goggle eye jacks, large threadfin herring, large pilchards, ballyhoo’s and Spanish sardines. Over many of these artificial wrecks, cobia, big amberjacks, almoco jacks, gag, red, and black groupers, and large mutton snappers will eagerly gobble up a live pinfish fished on the bottom.

Tight Lines, Big Fish, And a Happy New Year!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

