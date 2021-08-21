A better weather forecast is in store for South Florida this weekend and hopefully that will translate into better fishing conditions and better fishing.

Snook continue to feed on small bait fish schools that are scattered along the oceanside flats and beaches. Tarpon have been biting on the outgoing tides at Bear Cut. Live medium size blue crabs hooked to a 5/0 Mustad circle hook and free lined under the bridge are getting the tarpon strikes.

Offshore fishing has been best from first light till about 10 a.m., unless it’s overcast. On the overcast days ,the action continues longer into the day. In depths from 80 feet out to 300 feet of water summer kingfish, lots of bonitos, barracudas, sharks and a few wahoo and sailfish have taken live baits and fresh ballyhoo and Spanish sardines.

As the sun gets up high the fish move deep and the bite has slowed down. Dolphin fish have moved in closer and some decent schools have been found. The best action for dolphin has come in depths from 800 feet of water out to 1,200 feet of water. Look for floating debris, sooty terns, and large sargasso weed patches.

Bottom fishing during the day has been fair for mutton and vermillion snappers. These fish are being caught over the artificial wrecks in 90 to 280 feet of water. At night, yellowtail snappers are more concentrated than the mutton and mangrove snappers. The best fishing is coming in 40 to 90 feet of water.

Tight lines and great fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached by calling (786) 436-2064.