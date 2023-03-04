Incredible weather resulting in excellent inshore and offshore fishing

South Florida has had some incredible weather this past week. A bit warm, but very comfortable and with light winds. More like the weather of spring or summer. The nice weather has sparked some decent fishing, both offshore and inshore.

Big sailfish have been migrating along our coast for the past few weeks. At times there have been pods of sailfish resulting in almost every bait thrown into the water getting bites.. Some decent size kingfish are also being caught, and bonitos and blackfin tuna continue to be active early and late in the day.

Kite fishing in depths up to 300 feet of water is producing the most sailfish strikes. Kingfish, a few dolphin fish, wahoo, blackfin tuna, bonitos, barracudas and sharks are being caught by the kite fishermen. The best baits have been live ballyhoo, large threadfin herrings, pilchards, goggle eye jacks and Spanish sardines. Fishing near the surface with fresh ballyhoo or Spanish sardines, or deeper with a jig head or lead weight while you let your boat drift with the current and wind, always produces fish. The best action has been offshore the ocean inlets and over rock piles and artificial reefs.

Bottom fishermen continue to do well on vermillion, red snappers and mutton snappers when fishing over artificial reefs in depths between 100 and 300 feet. Nighttime yellowtail fishing on the deeper reefs has been good.

On the inshore side, large tarpon are being caught in Government Cut, Bear Cut, the Key Biscayne Channel and along the shadow lines of the bay bridges at night, and on the outgoing tide that takes place early in the evening this weekend. Large live shrimp, mullet, and crabs are getting the tarpon strikes. The Finger Channels continue to produce rod bending action for mostly under size snappers, grouper, jacks, barracudas, sharks, and a few other species. Live shrimp and pilchards have been the best baits for the channels.

Enjoy the nice weather while we have it and Tight Lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

