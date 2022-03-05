Looks like Spring might be arriving sooner than normal this year. I say that because some of the fish that are being caught inshore and offshore are fish that we expect to see in late March and April.

On the inshore side, large spawning sea trout are feeding over shallow flats that have healthy sea grasses. The trout are biting shrimp and pilchards fished under a Cajun Thunder float. If you like catching sea trout on artificial lures, then try a Savage Gear Twitch Reaper or a Hookup lure jig head tipped with a Gulp soft plastic shrimp.

Offshore shallow reefs are producing plenty of undersized mutton snappers and red groupers. Live pilchards and shrimp fished near the bottom is a good way to catch these bottom feeders.

On the offshore scene, sailfish, large kingfish, big dolphins, blackfin tuna and bonitos are eating live baits fished under a kite. Concentrate your efforts along the blue water edges that have floating debris. Keep an eye out for frigate birds. Big dolphins and sailfish are at times being followed by the frigate birds that are waiting for an easy meal like a flying fish or ballyhoo that has been chased to the surface by a large predator.

Bottom fishing has been decent for yellowtail, mangrove, lane and mutton snappers.

Tight Lines and Great Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

Tide Times Table through March

For more information, click here.