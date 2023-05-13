It's ‘pime time’ for fishing in area water, with everything from tarpon to mangrove snapper to grouper hitting

Fishing in South Florida has been very good! Tarpons, permits, bonefish, snook, kingfish, bonitos, blackfin tuna, yellowfin tuna, sailfish and wahoo have been biting. Shallow water grouper season opened and there are plenty of black, gag, and red groupers providing plenty of action for the bottom fishermen.

Tarpons, permits and snook are hitting in Government Cut, Bear Cut and the Key Biscayne Channel. The top baits for these fish have been large shrimp, blue crabs, mullets and artificial lures.

Moving further offshore, kingfish in the seven to 20 pound range are biting from the surface down about halfway to the bottom. In the same depths and areas where kingfish are biting, bonitos, sailfish, wahoo, dolphin fish, blackfin tuna and a few yellowfin tuna are biting. The best depths to target has been from 80 feet to 300 feet of water. Many of the artificial wrecks and reefs have also held these fish.

The current rips and weed lines are producing fish. The top baits have been live threadfin herring, goggle eye jacks, Spanish sardines, ballyhoo, mullets and pilchards. Fishing baits under a kite produced many of the sailfish, dolphin fish and tunas. Free lining live baits from an anchored boat or while drifting or slow trolling was also productive.

On the bottom, most fishermen were targeting groupers and doing well. The groupers were eating live pinfish, small bonitos, speedos and goggle eyes. Decent size mutton snappers also made up a good part of the bottom fishing catch. Some large amberjacks and a few cobias intercepted baits intended for the groupers and muttons. The artificial reefs and wrecks inside of 300 feet of water produced the most action. Offshore dolphin fishing has been fair.

Nighttime reef fishing is steady, with decent catches of yellowtail, mutton and mangrove snappers. A few red groupers, some large bluefish and kingfish have added some nighttime action.

Tight lines and enjoy the action!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

