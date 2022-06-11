Wow! This past weekend was almost a total washout! Thankfully Alex moved out of the area quick enough for us to salvage a nice Sunday to get in our fishing fix.

Quality size kingfish to over 30 pounds were being caught on live large threadfin herring fished near the surface and halfway to the bottom in depths between 80 to 160 feet of water. Big bonitos, sailfish, blackfin tuna, and a few wahoos were also feeding in these depths.

Hard to say if these fish stuck around during the storm or moved north for the summer. During and after the storm. Small groups of dolphin fish were feeding in the blue water that at times would move in close to the reef.

Often after a big storm that originates in the Western Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico, lots of flotsam, often referred to as magical debris, would be pushed into our area. If this happens, expect big dolphin fish to be holding under and around this flotsam. Any bait that hits the water near the debris could result in a quality fish. Lots of big tasty tripletails like to hold around the magical debris.

While you're close to the debris, drop a vertical jig down a hundred to two hundred feet down and work that jig quickly to the surface. Wahoo love to shadow this magical debris and will jump on the offering.

Bottom fishing is another thing that can get good after a big blow. This fishing can be good day and night. Look for yellowtail and mutton snappers plus groupers to be eagerly feeding in sea life that has been stirred up by the violent weather.

Tight Lines and Safe Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

