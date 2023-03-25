Keep close eye on marine weather forecast to take advantage of calm seas and plentiful fish

This past weekend’s forecast painted the picture of winds and lots of rain, but it didn’t really happen till late in the weekend. Always a good idea to check the most recent marine forecast before you head out. This past week the winds and scattered rain storms did hamper the offshore fishermen and kept many of the small boaters from venturing offshore. There were some quality catches made this week and I would predict that if we can get calmer conditions, the offshore fishing should be good.

Tarpon fishing at night continues to be hot in and around the ocean inlets. The fish are eating large live shrimp. The best bite continues to be on the outgoing tide. A few large jack crevalles, bluerunners, snappers, ladyfish and bluefish are taking bait intended for the tarpons.

On the offshore side, sailfish have been the main target for most anglers. A few hookups are happening each day, and when the current is moving north they get more action. The best baits have been live threadfin herring, goggle eye jacks, live ballyhoo, cigar minnows and pilchards. A few kingfish, dolphins, wahoo, blackfin tuna and bonitos are being caught daily. For these fish, concentrate your efforts in depths between 80 to 300 feet of water. Some of the best action is taking place outside of Government Cut and over artificial reefs.

On the bottom, especially over wrecks and rock piles in depths from 250 to 500 feet of water, vermillion, yelloweye and red snappers are eating cut chunks of squid. A few big mutton snappers, catch and release groupers and big amberjacks are being caught on live pinfish, pilchards, ballyhoos and threadfin herring.

Nighttime bottom fishing over the natural reefs continues to produce a mixed bag of snappers, blue runners, rotors, bluefish, kingfish and grunts. The reefs outside of 40 feet of water and the dredge holes are producing the most fish. Cut squid, Spanish sardines, and ballyhoo were the top baits.

Tight Lines and be Safe!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

