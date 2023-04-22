More great action in store for area fishermen; just follow the light current for best chance at catches

Key Biscayne fishermen are in store for another great fishing weekend. The offshore fishing this past week provided action from kingfish, sailfish, blackfin tuna, dolphin fish, wahoo, a wayward yellowfin tuna, hammerhead shark, and barracudas near the surface and big amberjacks, mutton snappers, cobias, golden tilefish, and catch and release groupers on the bottom.

Incredible action.

This weekend, Offshore fishermen would be wise to reserve some high-quality live bait on Friday or get out early on Saturday or Sunday to catch their own live bait fish before heading offshore.

Once your bait wells are loaded with pilchards, threadfin herrings, goggle eye jacks, cigar minnows or ballyhoo, head offshore to 300 feet of water before putting your lines out. Let the boat drift inshore if the winds are from the east. With a west wind start your drifts in 100 feet of water. Kite fishermen will have the advantage on most of the near surface fish species over fishermen that choose to troll rig baits or drift with live baits or fresh dead baits.

Either way you choose to fish, if you target as many depths as possible, you will have way more opportunities at keeping the fishing rods bent. The kite baits struggling on the surface will bring some of the most exciting action during the early and late parts of the day. During the late morning and mid-day hours, the action will be happening halfway to the bottom or near the bottom.

Dolphin fish have been caught off the kite baits but the weed lines further offshore that have life underneath them are also producing dolphin fish. On the bottom over the artificial reefs and wrecks, cobias, groupers, giant amberjacks, and large mutton snappers are eating live pinfish and speedos. Golden tilefish are being caught on the bottom in depths between 600 to 800 feet of water when the currents allow your sinkers and baits to reach the bottom. Small squids, strips of bonitos, and dolphin bellies make great baits for the tilefish.

Nighttime tarpon and snook action continue to produce fish, however the tarpon fishing is winding down. The best inlet tarpon action happens during the last two hours of the outgoing tides. Live large shrimp still are getting strikes but the shrimp have been smaller. Medium size blue crabs have been the top tarpon catchers this past week.

Nighttime reef fishing continues to produce decent catches of yellowtail snappers. Hit the outside or inside of the reefs in 45 to 80 feet of water. The best action has been happening when there is a light current. Cut squid, Spanish sardines, and ballyhoo have worked well on the yellowtails.

Tight Lines and Lots of Action!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

